Gold coin worth $1,200 left in SC Salvation Army kettle

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 12:42 pm 12/10/2017 12:42pm
TEGA CAY, S.C. (AP) — An anonymous person dropped a single gold coin worth about $1,200 in a Salvation Army kettle in South Carolina.

Multiple media outlets report the one-ounce South African Krugerrand was dropped into a Salvation Army kettle during a fundraising drive at a Walmart store in Tega Cay.

The coin will likely be sold to a jeweler’s store with proceeds going to Salvation Army programs.

Mike McGee of the Salvation Army in Rock Hill says a typical kettle fundraiser will raise about $300 a day.

