Bus crash in Senegal kills 25 people, some on pilgrimage

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal reports say two buses collided, killing at least 25 people and injuring at least a dozen, including many who were heading to an annual pilgrimage.

Senegal radio station Rfm reported Monday that one of the buses involved in the accident was heading toward Touba where up to 1 million people are heading for Wednesday’s annual Muslim pilgrimage. The other bus was heading the opposite direction toward Kebemer when the two vehicles collided.

The city of Touba hosts the annual pilgrimage celebrating the work of Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba, a Sufi guide who peacefully opposed French settlers. Cheikh Bamba created the Mouride brotherhood which includes thousands of Senegalese followers.

President Macky Sall and former President Abdoulaye Wade are expected to attend the Touba pilgrimage.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.