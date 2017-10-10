2 UN peacekeepers killed, 18 hurt in eastern Congo attacks

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Two U.N. peacekeepers from Tanzania were killed and 18 more wounded in a series of attacks Monday in eastern Congo by suspected Ugandan rebels of the ADF group, the United Nations said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attacks and urged Congolese authorities “to swiftly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The U.N. chief noted that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, the spokesman said.

Dujarric said earlier that the injured have been evacuated to Goma.

“The mission deployed attack helicopters as well as the force intervention brigade in support of operations as well as to reinforce presence,” he said, adding that mission forces are also deployed to restore order and protect the population.

The suspected rebels attacked early Monday near a U.N. base in Mamundioma, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Beni, U.N. Congo mission spokeswoman Florence Marchal said earlier.

The rebels also seized weapons, said Jean-Paul Ngahangondi of a local civil rights group.

A Tanzanian brigade is stationed at the U.N. base there where earlier in September ADF rebels killed a Tanzanian peacekeeper.

Ten people were killed in fighting in the region Saturday night, said local administrator Amisi Kalonda. At least 22 people are missing, said David Muhaze, the president of a civil society organization. The total of missing and dead could not be confirmed by officials.

Dujarric said Guterres “once again calls on all armed groups in the country to lay down their weapons.”

___

Lederer reported from the United Nations. AP writer Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro in Goma, Congo, contributed to this report.

