The Latest: Kenya opposition says it will boycott new polls

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on Kenya before its re-run of the presidential election on Oct. 26 (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Kenya’s main opposition group says its leaders have told Western diplomats that it won’t participate in an election re-run planned for Thursday because “it doesn’t serve the country’s interest.”

Musalia Mudavadi, campaign chairman of the opposition National Super Alliance, said in a statement Monday that the Kenyan electoral commission is not ready “to conduct free, fair and credible elections.”

The opposition camp, led by Raila Odinga, has previously made similar comments despite President Uhuru Kenyatta’s insistence on proceeding with the vote, which was scheduled after the Supreme Court nullified an Aug. 8 election because of what it said were illegalities and irregularities. Kenyatta had been declared the winner in the earlier vote.

Mudavadi said Monday’s meeting was held with top diplomats from the United States, the European Union, Britain, Norway and Denmark at the request of the embassies.

___

11:45 a.m.

The United Nations and the African Union are appealing for peace as tensions build in Kenya, where the main opposition group says it will boycott a planned presidential election on Thursday.

The call for calm comes amid allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that the election, a re-run of an August vote that was nullified by the Supreme Court, will not be free and fair. President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was declared the winner in August, wants to push ahead with this week’s vote even though the election commission head says he cannot guarantee its credibility.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, said Sunday that political factions should refrain from violence and that Kenyan security forces should also act with restraint.

___

Christopher Torchia in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed to this report.

