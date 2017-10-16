The Latest: Somalia blast death toll rises above 300

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Latest on deadly bombing in Somalia’s capital (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The director of an ambulance service in Somalia’s capital says the death toll from Saturday’s truck bombing is now over 300.

Dr. Abdulkadir Adam, the director of Aamin Ambulance, says more people have died of their wounds in the past few hours.

This is the deadliest single attack the Horn of Africa nation has ever experienced. Somalia is blaming the al-Shabab extremist group, which has not commented.

___

11 a.m.

Funerals have begun and the death toll is expected to rise as Somalia reels from the deadliest single attack it’s ever experienced.

The government says 276 were killed in Saturday’s truck bombing in Mogadishu and about 300 others are injured. Somalia is blaming the al-Shabab extremist group, which has not commented.

Officials say more than 70 critically injured people are being airlifted to Turkey for treatment as international aid begins to arrive.

Nervous relatives stand on the tarmac at the airport, praying for the recovery of their loved ones.

Overwhelmed hospitals in Mogadishu are struggling to assist other badly wounded victims, many burned beyond recognition.

The attack was one of the worst in the world in recent years.

