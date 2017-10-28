The Latest: Kenya police use tear gas on opposition backers

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on Kenya’s repeat presidential election (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Kenyan police have used tear gas in an attempt to disperse crowds in the Nairobi slum of Kawangware. White clouds of the gas wafted across a main road lined with shacks.

Young men taunted the police and ran for cover. Many support opposition leader Raila Odinga and have fought police since Thursday’s repeat presidential election.

“I don’t see this ending soon,” says opposition supporter Paul Maumo. He accuses Kenya’s election commission of staging a fraudulent vote.

Many men are furious, saying the police were bringing violence to their poor neighborhood.

Saturday’s unrest is far less intense than on the previous day, when police moved in to stop looting and confrontations between ethnic groups. At least one person was killed on Friday in Kawangware.

___

12:20 p.m.

Kenyan opposition areas are calm a day after the country’s election commission postponed voting in four restive counties where deadly clashes between police and protesters have occurred.

The streets of Kisumu, Kenya’s third-largest city and an opposition stronghold, as well as several Nairobi slums are quiet on Saturday. However, political uncertainty persists after opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the repeat presidential election on Thursday.

The election commission had delayed voting in four out of Kenya’s 47 counties until Saturday because of violence. This new postponement is “until further notice” because of concerns for the safety of election workers.

Thursday’s election was a rerun of the Aug. 8 vote that was nullified by the Supreme Court because of irregularities. President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the earlier election.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.