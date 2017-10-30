201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » The Latest: Kenya awaits…

The Latest: Kenya awaits poll results, amid legal queries

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 5:35 am 10/30/2017 05:35am
Share
Opposition leader Raila Odinga greets his supporters after attending a church service in the slum of Kawangware in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Warning that Kenya is in "grave danger", opposition leader Raila Odinga said in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday that the country's repeat presidential election was a sham and that a new vote should be held within 90 days. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on Kenya’s election results (all times local):

12:33 p.m.

Amid legal uncertainty, Kenyans are awaiting final results of a presidential election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta ran without a significant challenge because the main opposition leader boycotted the vote.

A key question Monday was how the country’s election commission would resolve the fact that 25 constituencies in opposition areas did not vote in last week’s election. Opposition supporters in those areas stopped polling stations from opening and clashed with police.

The Kenyan constitution says “an election shall be held in each constituency” if two or more presidential candidates are nominated. There were a total of eight candidates on the ballot, including opposition leader Raila Odinga, even though he did not participate.

The election Thursday was a rerun of an August vote that was later nullified by the Supreme Court.

___

AP journalist Christopher Torchia in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest