2 dead, more than 8 wounded in Mogadishu blast: Police

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A suspected suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia’s capital on Saturday, killing at least two people and wounding more than eight, while gunfire could be heard inside, police said. A second blast could be heard in the area minutes later.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the gunfire could still be heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is close to the presidential palace and is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu’s elite.

Saturday’s blasts came two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country’s worst-ever attack.

The extremist group al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu. There was no immediate claim of responsibility Saturday.

Since the blast two weeks ago, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has been visiting regional countries to seek more support for the fight against the extremist group. A 22,000-strong multinational African Union force in Somalia is expected to withdraw its forces and hand over the country’s security to the Somali military by the end of 2020.

The U.S. military also has stepped up military efforts against al-Shabab this year in Somalia, carrying out nearly 20 drone strikes.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.