Somalia police end night-long siege of hotel, 23 dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says security forces have ended a night-long siege by at a Mogadishu hotel by five extremist attackers who stormed the building after a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the entrance gate on Saturday afternoon. The attack killed 23 people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that troops regained control of the hotel on Sunday morning, having killed three attackers and captured two alive.

