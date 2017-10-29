201.5
Somalia police end night-long siege of hotel, 23 dead

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 2:33 am 10/29/2017 02:33am
Somali soldiers stand near the wreckage of vehicles in Mogadishu, Somalia, Sunday, Oct 29, 2017, after a car bomb detonated Saturday night. A Somali police officer said security forces ended a night-long siege at a Mogadishu hotel by attackers who stormed the building after a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the entrance gate. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says security forces have ended a night-long siege by at a Mogadishu hotel by five extremist attackers who stormed the building after a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the entrance gate on Saturday afternoon. The attack killed 23 people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that troops regained control of the hotel on Sunday morning, having killed three attackers and captured two alive.

