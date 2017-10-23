Somali diaspora: Blast won’t stop effort to rebuild homeland

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some Somalis who have returned to their homeland in recent years to help rebuild after decades of civil war say they won’t be deterred by a truck bombing that killed at least 358 people.

Instead, members of the Somali diaspora who spoke to The Associated Press say the Oct. 14 attack in Mogadishu is a call for Somalis everywhere to work toward peace.

Sadik Warfa is a dual Somali-U.S. citizen from Minnesota who was elected to Somalia’s Parliament last year. He says 105, or roughly one-third, of Parliament’s 329 members are from the diaspora and are dual citizens of various countries. Others who’ve returned are working in the private sector or advising the new government.

Warfa says most who are helping out feel it’s their duty to rebuild the country.

