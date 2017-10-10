Rwanda military often tortures detainees, rights group says

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Rwanda’s military routinely tortures detainees with beatings, asphyxiations, mock executions and electric shocks.

A new report by the rights group describes unlawful detention in military camps. It says there is “an environment of total impunity” in the small East African nation, with judges and prosecutors ignoring complaints from current and former detainees.

Rwanda’s government has consistently faced accusations of serious rights violations over the years, charges that officials routinely deny.

Last month Human Rights Watch said that authorities have arrested, forcibly disappeared and threatened political opponents since the August presidential election, which longtime leader Paul Kagame won.

Diane Rwigara, an independent candidate and women’s rights activist who was disqualified from running against Kagame, has since been charged with inciting insurrection and forgery.

