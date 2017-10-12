Orphan of Islamic State parents held in limbo returns home

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A 3-year-old Tunisian orphan whose parents left home to join the Islamic State group has returned to his grandfather’s custody after over a year in a Libyan prison.

Tamim Jandoubi’s grandfather has fought to recover the child since learning last fall that his mother and father had died in an airstrike on a Libyan Islamic State camp in February 2016. Tamim was taken to a prison in Tripoli, along with other widows and orphans of foreign fighters. They are caught in limbo after the militant group’s retreat, with their home countries hesitating to take them back.

He was the only child freed late Wednesday. Tawfik al-Gasmi, a Tunisian diplomat in Tripoli, Libya, said he expects the remaining Tunisian children to return from the prison within days, with or without their mothers.

