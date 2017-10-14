One of world’s most remote islands gets commercial flights

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — One of the world’s most remote places is becoming a little less isolated.

The first commercial flight is departing for St. Helena, a South Atlantic island that until recently was only accessible by boat. It is where Napoleon Bonaparte spent his last years in exile.

The SA Airlink plane is leaving Johannesburg on a six-hour journey to the British-ruled territory.

St. Helena hopes to draw more tourists to its rugged landscapes and marine life, with the novelty of visiting a spot far off the beaten track.

The new weekly air service brings an end to what had been the only regular way to reach the island. The royal mail ship St. Helena, which takes nearly a week to get there from Cape Town, will stop its voyages in February.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.