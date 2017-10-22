201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Namibian diamond town opens…

Namibian diamond town opens gates to the public

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 7:10 am 10/22/2017 07:10am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A diamond-mining town in Namibia that previously restricted visitors has opened to the public in hopes of boosting tourism and diversifying its economy.

The remote town of Oranjemund, which lies in a diamond-mining area called the Sperrgebiet, or “prohibited area” in German, held celebrations this month to declare an end to its isolation from the rest of the country.

The Namibia Press Agency said a new road has opened between the Namibian town of Rosh Pinah and Oranjemund, ending a decades-long system whereby travelers had to get security clearance before entering the Sperrgebiet.

Namdeb, a joint venture between Namibia and the De Beers company, operates in the Oranjemund area. Diamond-mining on land is expected to wind down in coming years, while more focus is being placed on offshore mining operations.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Business & Finance Latest News Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest