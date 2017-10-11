201.5
Liberia vote-counting continues as runoff election likely

By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 6:47 am 10/11/2017 06:47am
Electoral officials use a lantern as they count ballot papers at the end of voting at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia, Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017. Polls have closed in Liberia after voters chose between 20 candidates vying to succeed Africa's first female president. When the transfer of power takes place, it will be the first of its kind in the nation in more than 70 years. (AP Photo/Abbas Dulleh)

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Vote counting continues across Liberia following presidential elections that are almost certain to go to a runoff with 20 candidates contesting.

The state-run Liberia Broadcasting System reports Wednesday there likely will be a runoff based on preliminary figures seen by its correspondents.

Unofficial early results announced by the station favored ex-soccer star George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change and Vice President Joseph Boakai of the ruling Unity Party.

International observers say Tuesday’s vote went smoothly despite late voting starts in some counties.

The new president will replace Africa’s first female democratically elected leader, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is stepping down after two six-year terms.

Final results should be known within two weeks. If there is a runoff election it will come two weeks after that announcement.

Topics:
