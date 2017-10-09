Liberia faces key poll to replace Africa’s 1st female leader

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia heads to the polls Tuesday for elections that for the first time in more than 70 years will see one democratically elected government hand power to another as a Nobel Prize-winning leader steps aside.

It is a turning point for the West African country whose health system was decimated by the Ebola outbreak that killed nearly 5,000 Liberians in 2014-2015 and posed the biggest challenge for Africa’s first elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. She has led Libera’s transition from a 14-year civil war that ended in 2003 after killing more than 250,000 people.

So far, no one has emerged as the clear favorite to be Liberia’s next president of the 20 candidates vying for a majority in the first round of elections.

