Kenyan officials report low turnout in presidential election

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 1:42 am 10/27/2017 01:42am
A voters finger is marked with ink after voting at a polling station in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Kenya is holding the rerun of its disputed presidential election Thursday, despite a boycott by the main opposition party and rising political tensions in the East African country. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s election commission says about 6.5 million people, or one-third of registered voters, went to the polls in a presidential election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.

The turnout in Thursday’s election was much lower than the nearly 80 percent of registered voters who participated in an Aug. 8 election that was later nullified by the Supreme Court.

Wafula Chebukati, the election commission chairman, said late Thursday the count was based on results from 267 out of Kenya’s 290 constituencies.

Authorities postponed voting in several counties until Saturday because opposition supporters prevented polling stations from opening and clashed with police. Four people were killed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner in the August vote; opposition leader Raila Odinga says the election process is not credible.

