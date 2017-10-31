201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Kenyan man arrested over…

Kenyan man arrested over Australian wife’s murder released

By The Associated Press October 31, 2017 6:39 am 10/31/2017 06:39am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has released a man whom police had called the prime suspect in the murder of his estranged Australian wife.

Cyrus Bernard Maina Njuguna and his cousin John Njuguna Waithira had been in custody for a week after being arrested in connection with Gabrielle Maina’s murder.

Police had detained the men for seven days to complete investigations. Magistrate Kuto Derrick ordered their release Tuesday after the prosecution filed no charges against them.

According to police, Gabrielle Maina was shot dead by armed men riding a motorbike as she walked near her home in the capital, Nairobi, earlier this month. The couple had been separated at the time.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Australia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest