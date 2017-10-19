201.5
Kenya police disperse demonstrators despite court order

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 6:09 am 10/19/2017 06:09am
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A witness says police fired rifles and tear gas to disperse demonstrators preparing to protest police killings of opposition supporters.

An AP reporter saw police Thursday scatter the protesters gathering in Nairobi’s Freedom Park. The police action was despite a court Tuesday that removed the government’s ban on demonstrations.

Human rights groups accuse President Uhuru Kenyatta of using the police to crush dissent. Rights groups say police killed 67 people in opposition protests in the days after the August 11 announcement of election results showing that Kenyatta had won re-election. Kenyatta’s victory was nullified by the Supreme Court in September and a fresh election is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called off daily demonstrations demanding electoral reforms citing the police killings.

