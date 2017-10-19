201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Jihadist ambush on US…

Jihadist ambush on US forces in Niger shows danger in Sahel

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 6:13 am 10/19/2017 06:13am
Share
FILE- In this Feb. 10, 2013 file photo, French soldiers secure the evacuation of foreigners during exchanges of fire with jihadists in Gao, northern Mali. American and French forces have spent years providing training and support to the militaries of Mali, Niger and other vulnerable countries in this corner of Africa where Islamic extremism has become entrenched over the past decade. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, file)

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The ambush in West Africa that killed four U.S. service members earlier this month highlights the danger posed by a newly rebranded jihadist group in the Sahel region.

U.S. and regional authorities believe the attack was carried out by a relatively new group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. The group, whose leader is based in Mali, was formerly aligned with al-Qaida militants but is now known as the Islamic State of the Sahel. The group is also believed to be holding an American aid worker who was abducted last year in Niger.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest