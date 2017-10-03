3 UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali mine explosion

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali says three peacekeepers are dead after their vehicle struck a mine.

The U.N. statement says the blast occurred Thursday afternoon on the road between Tessalit and Aguelhok in northern Mali. Two other peacekeepers were wounded and evacuated to the city of Kidal for treatment.

The statement does not give the nationalities of the peacekeepers.

The 12,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali has become the most dangerous in the world as Islamic militants routinely attack U.N. convoys across the north.

