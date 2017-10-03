201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » 3 UN peacekeepers killed…

3 UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali mine explosion

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 2:10 pm 10/26/2017 02:10pm
Share

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali says three peacekeepers are dead after their vehicle struck a mine.

The U.N. statement says the blast occurred Thursday afternoon on the road between Tessalit and Aguelhok in northern Mali. Two other peacekeepers were wounded and evacuated to the city of Kidal for treatment.

The statement does not give the nationalities of the peacekeepers.

The 12,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali has become the most dangerous in the world as Islamic militants routinely attack U.N. convoys across the north.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest