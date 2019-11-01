Take a virtual tour of the new Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center Adventist HealthCare

This content is sponsored by Adventist HealthCare. The region’s newest, all-private room hospital is open in Silver Spring. The state-of-the art Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in eastern Montgomery County is the new home of hospital services you’ve trusted for more than a century at Washington Adventist Hospital, including its nationally-recognized heart program. The hospital features: Comfortable, private patient rooms

The latest equipment and technology

State-of-the-art surgical suites

The latest equipment and technology

State-of-the-art surgical suites

Calming nature views and natural light Take a virtual tour. The new Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center is open in eastern Montgomery County. Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare High-quality care is delivered in state-of-the-art heart catheteriation labs and surgical suites. Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare (Tracey Brown) White Oak Medical Center's Emergency Department has all-private patient rooms and a spacious waiting area. Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare (Tracey Brown) Brand-new, private hosptial rooms offer patients and their families quiet and comfort. Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare (Sean Scheidt) Conveniently located at 11890 Healing Way in Silver Spring, off Route 29 at Cherry Hill Road and Plum Orchard Drive Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare