Take a virtual tour of the new Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center

Adventist HealthCare

November 1, 2019, 10:21 AM

The region’s newest, all-private room hospital is open in Silver Spring. The state-of-the art Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in eastern Montgomery County is the new home of hospital services you’ve trusted for more than a century at Washington Adventist Hospital, including its nationally-recognized heart program.

The hospital features:

  • Comfortable, private patient rooms
  • The latest equipment and technology
  • State-of-the-art surgical suites
  • Calming nature views and natural light

Take a virtual tour.

The new Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center is open in eastern Montgomery County. Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare
High-quality care is delivered in state-of-the-art heart catheteriation labs and surgical suites. Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare (Tracey Brown)
White Oak Medical Center’s Emergency Department has all-private patient rooms and a spacious waiting area. Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare (Tracey Brown)
Brand-new, private hosptial rooms offer patients and their families quiet and comfort. Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare (Sean Scheidt)
Conveniently located at 11890 Healing Way in Silver Spring, off Route 29 at Cherry Hill Road and Plum Orchard Drive Photo Credit: provided by Adventist HealthCare
