This men’s health month –don’t ignore your health

It’s Men’s Health Month—the perfect time of year to make sure you’re staying on top of your annual screenings for heart disease, blood pressure and diabetes. One area men tend to ignore is their urological health.

This content is sponsored by Adventist HealthCare

It’s Men’s Health Month—the perfect time of year to make sure you’re staying on top of your annual screenings for heart disease, blood pressure and diabetes. One area men tend to ignore is their urological health.

Keeping track of your urological health

“It’s important to practice healthy habits for your overall health,” says Kasey Morrison, MD, urologist with Adventist HealthCare Adventist Medical Group. “But a lot of men’s health issues can stem from urological issues, so it’s important to stay familiar with your body and any symptoms you may experience.”

If you have any of the following symptoms, it might be time to talk with your doctor:

Trouble urinating or emptying your bladder

Pain while urinating

Pain in the lower back or genitals

Discharge or blood in the urine

Testicular lumps

There are several tests your doctor can do to test for urological conditions, such as a benign enlarging of the prostate, testicular cancer, erectile dysfunction, incontinence and infertility.

“Depending on the severity of symptoms, your primary care doctor or urologist may request diagnostic tests and procedures like ultrasounds, CT scans and biopsies to determine the cause,” Dr. Morrison says.

While these symptoms and conditions can cause pain, discomfort and anxiety, most are quite common, and can be resolved with intervention.

“If you feel any abnormal pain, or notice any other signs, call your doctor,” Dr. Morrison says. “The faster you get evaluated, the quicker your doctor can start a treatment plan and get you feeling healthy again.”

Prostate Screenings

Starting at age 40, men should talk with their doctor about if annual prostate screenings are right for them.

“There are certain risk factors that may increase your chances for developing prostate cancer that can be altered,” Dr. Morrison says. “Others, such as genetics, cannot be changed.”

Some of these factors may include:

Race/ethnicity—Prostate cancer is more likely to occur in African-American men and men of Caribbean descent.

Age—Your chances for developing prostate cancer increases significantly after age 50.

Family history—Having a first-degree relative, such as a father or brother, who have had prostate cancer, more than doubles your chances.

“It’s important to talk with your doctor about any of these risk factors and determine if screenings are necessary,” Dr. Morrison says.

CTA: Learn more about Adventist HealthCare’s comprehensive urology services, click here.