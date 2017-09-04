501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Howard County, MD News » Police identify drivers, passenger…

Police identify drivers, passenger in fatal Howard Co. crash

By Abigail Constantino September 4, 2017 1:45 pm 09/04/2017 01:45pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Howard County police have identified the people involved in a crash that killed one person Sunday.

Related Stories

It happened on Route 175 and Dobbin Road in Columbia, Maryland. Shuo Zhang, 55, of Baltimore, was traveling eastbound on Route 175 when he struck Toni Marie Guthrie’s car. She was traveling southbound on Dobbin Road.

Zhang and his passenger, 86-year-old Lingyu Yin, of Ellicott City, were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where Zhang was pronounced dead. Yin is listed as in serious condition.

Forty-year-old Guthrie, of Columbia, was treated at Howard County General Hospital and released.

Investigators believe that Zhang failed to stop for a red light, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
"Maryland columbia dobbin road howard county Howard County, MD News Latest News Local News maryland Maryland News Route 175
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?