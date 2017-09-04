Police identify drivers, passenger in fatal Howard Co. crash

WASHINGTON — Howard County police have identified the people involved in a crash that killed one person Sunday.

It happened on Route 175 and Dobbin Road in Columbia, Maryland. Shuo Zhang, 55, of Baltimore, was traveling eastbound on Route 175 when he struck Toni Marie Guthrie’s car. She was traveling southbound on Dobbin Road.

Zhang and his passenger, 86-year-old Lingyu Yin, of Ellicott City, were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where Zhang was pronounced dead. Yin is listed as in serious condition.

Forty-year-old Guthrie, of Columbia, was treated at Howard County General Hospital and released.

Investigators believe that Zhang failed to stop for a red light, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

