501.5
Home » Traffic » Transportation News » Driving on the left…

Driving on the left side of the road to get more common in Northern Va.

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith August 22, 2017 1:08 pm 08/22/2017 01:08pm
Share

HAYMARKET — Northern Virginia leaders celebrated driving on what is usually the wrong side of the road Tuesday morning at the ceremonial opening the first of several expected diverging diamond interchanges.

Related Stories

The ribbon cutting at U.S. 15 and Interstate 66 celebrated the new interchange that first partially opened this winter, and fully opened in the last few weeks.

It sends traffic on Route 15 across to the left side of the road above I-66 before moving traffic back to the right side on the other side of the highway.

The design is meant to cut down on crashes by eliminating left turns across oncoming traffic, while also cutting down on the amount of time traffic is stopped at red lights, said Bill Cutler, Northern Virginia District engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The $59 million project also included widening and other upgrades for U.S. 15 and a shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path.

While this is the first interchange of its type in Northern Virginia, and just the third in the state, several more are already planned.

Construction is moving forward for a similar design for Courthouse Road at Interstate 95 in Stafford County; there are plans to put one in at spots such as Nutley Street over Interstate 66 in Fairfax County as part of the new I-66 toll lanes, and Prince William County is hoping to put one in as part of a widening project for Balls Ford Road near Route 234 Business.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
diverging diamond haymarket Local News max smith Traffic Virginia
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Solar eclipse
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Today in History: Aug. 22
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 20-26
Barcelona van attack
Yoga etiquette
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
Blueberry recipes
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Outdoor movie guide