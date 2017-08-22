Driving on the left side of the road to get more common in Northern Va.

HAYMARKET — Northern Virginia leaders celebrated driving on what is usually the wrong side of the road Tuesday morning at the ceremonial opening the first of several expected diverging diamond interchanges.
It sends traffic on Route 15 across to the left side of the road above I-66 before moving traffic back to the right side on the other side of the highway.
The design is meant to cut down on crashes by eliminating left turns across oncoming traffic, while also cutting down on the amount of time traffic is stopped at red lights, said Bill Cutler, Northern Virginia District engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The $59 million project also included widening and other upgrades for U.S. 15 and a shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path.
While this is the first interchange of its type in Northern Virginia, and just the third in the state, several more are already planned.