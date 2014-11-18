WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

It's the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse will cross the continental U.S., starting in Oregon in the late morning and reaching South Carolina 90 minutes later. In the D.C. area, the partial eclipse begins at 1:17 p.m. and reaches its maximum coverage at 2:42 p.m. WTOP has compiled everything you need to know.
The concept of the cafes is like a Starbucks that is also a bank, with baristas working alongside financial planners doling out free advice to anybody.
Here are some destinations worth checking out the next time you’re making plans and want to keep all the activity within a block or two.
As you get ready to view the solar eclipse, scroll through photos of past eclipses from around the world. Find out everything you need to know about eclipse events in the area in WTOP's eclipse guide.