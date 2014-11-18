WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

Courtesy D.C. Fire/Twitter

Fire tears through apartment building, displaces hundreds

More than 150 firefighters battled a huge apartment fire in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning. The blaze tore through a four-story building in the 1300 block of Peabody Street around 3 a.m. More than 200 residents were displaced. See photos and dramatic video from the scene.

WTOP Beach Guide

Enjoy these quick guides, filled with tips from locals, to help you navigate the mid-Atlantic’s most vibrant beach towns.

What DC is doing to curb its rodent problem

According to District officials, the number of rodent-abatement requests increased last year by 65 percent — from 2,300 in 2015 to more than 3,500 in 2016.

20 best places to live in the US for the weather

Does the weather where you live drive you crazy? If you’re looking for a change of climate, here are the 20 best places to live.