YMCA to launch diabetes prevention program

This content is sponsored by YMCA DC

Have you been diagnosed with pre-diabetes and want to make a positive change in your health? The YMCA is launching a new program and has space available in their February 2017 class in Arlington, VA.

The YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program is an evidence-based, year-long lifestyle change program that we will launch on Thursday, February 9th at YMCA Arlington from 6:45pm-7:45pm. The YMCA has several certified Lifestyle Coaches excited to lead a group of participants who are ready to make a positive change in their health and have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes. A full description of the program is below.

Measurable Progress, Unlimited Support

The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program helps overweight adults (18 and older) at risk for type 2 diabetes reduce their risk for developing the disease by taking steps that will improve their overall health and well-being. The program provides a supportive environment where participants work together to achieve the program goals of reducing individual weight by 7% and building up to 150 minutes of moderate (the equivalent of brisk walking) physical activity per week for the purpose of reducing their risk for developing diabetes. The program is delivered over a 12-month period in a classroom setting and can be offered in any community location to participants who meet qualification criteria putting them at risk for developing type 2 Diabetes. The group meets 25 times (Sessions 1-16 meets every Thursday, Sessions 17-19 meets bi-weekly on Thursday, and Sessions 20-25 meets once per month for maintenance on Thursday).

The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is an affordable, high quality lifestyle change program directly translated from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Diabetes Prevention Program trial, a clinical study that showed a lifestyle change intervention yielding modest weight loss (5 to 7%) and increased physical activity (up to 150 minutes per week) can reduce the number of new cases of type 2 diabetes in adults by 58% and 71% in adults over the age of 60.

The Impact:

94% say they have reduced their portion size

88% say they have increased their level of physical activity

83% say they have improved their self-esteem

84% say they have more energy

91% say they have improved their overall health

70% of participants were more aware after obtaining blood results

81% retention rate of participants who completed the entire year-long program

If you are interested and need more information, please contact Heather Worthy, Association Director of Community Health at heather.worthy@ymcadc.org.

