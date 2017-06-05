Smart ways to spend (and save) your money in June

Summer is in the air, and the arrival of June includes many reasons to celebrate, relax and enjoy the warm weather. It’s also halfway through the calendar year, so June is a good time to check in with your finances and reset a few goals.

Between the change in seasons and gifting opportunities, such as Father’s Day, graduations and wedding celebrations, you can find more than a few deals and discounts when you shop in the month of June. Take a look at these suggestions and plan your spending and saving habits this month.

Tools and tool sets. There are many dads out there who love tinkering in their garages or around the house, so you’ll see plenty of specials and discounts on tools this month for Father’s Day. If you need a gift idea or to restock your own toolbox, take advantage of the lower prices over the next few weeks.

Restaurant deals. Speaking of Father’s Day, if you want to treat Dad to a meal, you can find plenty of specials and even free entrees or desserts. Since Mother’s Day is one of the most popular days to dine out, many restaurants try to draw a similar crowd for Dad’s special day.

Do-it-yourself gift classes. If you have little ones who want to make something for their dad, grandpa or someone special in their life, check out free classes at your local home improvement and craft stores. Not only do these classes save money, but the kids will learn something, and your special guy will love receiving something handmade.

National Doughnut Day. June 2 is National Doughnut Day, so stop by one of the many coffee shops and bakeries around the country offering free doughnuts. Note: You may have to purchase a beverage.

Gardening supplies. After spring’s planting season, home improvement and hardware stores will look to clear their shelves of gardening supplies with discounted prices.

Local produce. Depending on the area where you live, you’ll see more farmers markets and outdoor stalls popping up to sell fresh, local fruits and vegetables. This is the perfect time to stock up for a fraction of the price you normally spend in the grocery store. In-season produce in June includes sweet corn, tomatoes, blueberries, carrots, strawberries, cucumbers, lettuce, peppers and summer squash.

Semi-annual sales. Several retailers hold semi-annual sales in the month of June, including Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. Nordstrom’s “Half-Yearly Sale” continues from May until early June — but you’d be wise to wait until July to shop the store’s annual anniversary sale.

As for what not to buy, wait until after Labor Day to purchase any seasonal summer items such as grills, patio furniture and beach supplies.

Beyond shopping, June provides other opportunities to save some money. If you haven’t used vacation time yet this year, this month is a great time to get away. Prices on all-inclusive vacations to Caribbean destinations will drop this month, as it is now technically the “rainy season” — though rains are typically sporadic and light. Try the southern islands, such as Aruba, for potentially drier weather.

For regions where the heat of summer has not yet descended, use the milder temperatures as an excuse to shut off the air conditioning and open your windows. You can significantly reduce the cost of your utilities this month, and at other times throughout the year, when weather between seasons is moderate.

As you look toward the second half of the year, plan ahead for upcoming spending. Back-to-school sales will begin as early as July, so if there is anything specific your child needs, try to get it early before the shelves are empty. As for the rest of the school supplies on your list, the longer you wait before September, the more the prices will drop — especially for generic items such as pencils, loose-leaf paper and notebooks.

It’s never too early to start saving money for the holiday shopping season. If you don’t already have one, open a savings account for this purpose. You can even set up automatic transfers and direct deposit to start building your shopping fund automatically. If you saved $25 a week starting now, you could have more than $600 saved by Black Friday.

