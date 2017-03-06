6 ways spring cleaning will save you money

Spring cleaning is good for the soul, good for the body and, if done right, good for the pocketbook, too. Clearing the clutter and getting organized will leave you with a more harmonious living space. It will also give you a better idea of what you own, what you can get rid of and how you can tweak your lifestyle to spend less on clutter in the future. From selling old junk to upcycling old stuff into new things, spring cleaning is an opportunity to tidy up financial ledgers, too.

Here are six ways spring cleaning will save you money.