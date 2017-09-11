501.5
Webcams show Hurricane Irma in real time

By Ginger Whitaker September 11, 2017 8:10 am 09/11/2017 08:10am
WASHINGTON — Online webcams captured — in real time — the frightening strength of Hurricane Irma as it first barreled towards the Caribbean and then to Florida.

As of 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, most of the Florida webcams were taken out as Hurricane Irma hit. As of this writing, only the webcam in Orlando was still streaming.

You can see what conditions on the ground were like until the cameras went offline below:

Before reaching Florida, Irma tore through the Caribbean. Here are a few webcams, functional as of Saturday, that are livestreaming the situation.

  • Updating photo from Rocky Bay, Abaco, Bahamas
  • A marina view from the Treasure Cay Resort in the Bahamas
  • (Update: As of 4 p.m. Sept. 6, this camera is no longer online. However, archived screenshots from the last several hours can be viewed on this page.) View from a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • (Update: As of Friday morning, this camera is no longer online.) View from the bay of Caribe Playa Beach Hotel in Patillas, Puerto Rico

