Polls close in New Zealand’s neck-and-neck national election

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 4:05 am 09/23/2017 04:05am
New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford paint their fence at home in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. New Zealanders were voting Saturday in a national election that appears to be a close race between conservative Prime Minister Bill English and liberal challenger Ardern. (Doug Sherring/New Zealand Herald via)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Polls have closed in New Zealand’s national elections and the first results are trickling in for what is shaping up to be a close race between conservative Prime Minister Bill English and liberal challenger Jacinda Ardern.

Early results on Saturday showed English’s National Party a little ahead of Ardern’s Labour Party.

However, under New Zealand’s proportional voting system, large parties typically must form alliances with smaller parties in order to govern. That means there’s a chance there will be no clear winner on election night, and that parties may bargain with each other over the coming days or weeks to form a coalition.

Ardern, 37, has enjoyed a remarkable surge in popularity since taking over as opposition leader last month. English, 55, has highlighted his experience and promised tax cuts.

