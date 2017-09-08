501.5
New Zealand to rebuild quake-damaged ChristChurch Cathedral

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 11:11 pm 09/08/2017 11:11pm
In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo, tourists pose for a photo near the Feb. 22, 2011 earthquake damaged ChristChurch Cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand. For more than six years since a deadly earthquake struck Christchurch, the city’s iconic cathedral has sat in ruins in the city center. For many locals, the wreck has become a visual reminder of the infighting that has slowed the city’s broader rebuild. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — More than six years after a deadly earthquake struck Christchurch and the city’s iconic cathedral, the Anglican Church in New Zealand has made a decision to rebuild the landmark.

The Anglican Church says the ChristChurch Cathedral will be strengthened for future quakes but otherwise left to its basic design. The rebuild is expected to take 10 years and cost 104 million New Zealand dollars ($76 million).

The 225 members of the Anglican’s local governing synod voted about 55 percent in favor of the rebuild. The other options they considered were to demolish the ruins and build a new cathedral or give the building to the government.

