501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Burst fuel pipe to…

Burst fuel pipe to disrupt New Zealand flights through week

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 9:43 pm 09/17/2017 09:43pm
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A rupture in the main pipeline carrying jet fuel to New Zealand’s largest airport has disrupted the travel plans of thousands of people and is expected to cause further flight cancellations and delays through next week.

Auckland Airport spokeswoman Lisa Mulitalo said Monday that 41 international and domestic flights have been canceled since Saturday due to low jet fuel supplies.

Air New Zealand says fuel supplies are just 30 percent of normal levels at the airport and 2,000 of its customers will be affected Monday alone.

The underground pipeline runs about 170 kilometers (106 miles) from an oil refinery to Auckland. Pipeline owners Refining New Zealand say a digger or other machinery appears to have damaged the pipe and then acidic soil has corroded it further until it failed Thursday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?