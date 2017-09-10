10 of the deadliest natural disasters of 2017

Climate and weather disasters have hit nearly every continent in 2017: flooding and monsoons in South Asia, hurricanes and a major earthquake in North America, landslides and drought in Africa and a tsunami threat to Central America.
These disasters “vividly demonstrate that we need to redouble our efforts to reduce the impact of such events in the future,” Robert Glasser, a United Nations disaster risk official, said in a statement Sept. 8.
“If we do not succeed in understanding what it takes to make our societies more resilient to disasters, then we will pay an increasingly high price in terms of lost lives and livelihoods.”
These 10 disasters are among the most severe this year as of data available Sept. 15, 2017.