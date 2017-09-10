Deadly Disasters

Climate and weather disasters have hit nearly every continent in 2017: flooding and monsoons in South Asia, hurricanes and a major earthquake in North America, landslides and drought in Africa and a tsunami threat to Central America.

These disasters “vividly demonstrate that we need to redouble our efforts to reduce the impact of such events in the future,” Robert Glasser, a United Nations disaster risk official, said in a statement Sept. 8.

“If we do not succeed in understanding what it takes to make our societies more resilient to disasters, then we will pay an increasingly high price in terms of lost lives and livelihoods.”

These 10 disasters are among the most severe this year as of data available Sept. 15, 2017.

10. Mexico Deaths: 96+ The country’s biggest earthquake in a century rocked Mexico this month, killing at least 96 and leaving 2.5 million in need of aid. Mexico rescinded its pledge for Hurricane Harvey relief in the wake of the 8.2 magnitude quake, which destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes. A handful of salvaged items sit in front of what remains of a home destroyed by Thursday’s magnitude 8.1 earthquake, in Asuncion Ixtaltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Officials in Oaxaca and Chiapas states said thousands of houses and hundreds of schools had been damaged or destroyed.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

More from U.S. News

Weather Events That Cost the U.S. $1 Billion or More in 2017

The Plight of Rohingya Refugees

Israel’s Volunteer Medics Increasingly Copied Around the World

10 of the Deadliest Natural Disasters of 2017 originally appeared on usnews.com