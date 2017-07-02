501

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Thousands protest in German…

Thousands protest in German city of Hamburg before G20

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 9:37 am 07/02/2017 09:37am
Share
Participants of the demonstration 'G20 Protest Wave' gather in front of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017 to protest againt the upcoming G20 summit on July 7 and July 8, 2017. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people are taking part in the first major protest in the northern German city of Hamburg before the Group of 20 meeting next weekend.

About 4,000 people marched through the city center Sunday to protest against the climate and trade policies of the world’s major developed and emerging economies.

The demonstration, which also saw protesters take to the water with a flotilla of hundreds of small boats, was organized by environmental, labor, human rights and church groups.

Authorities are putting in place tight security and declaring certain areas of Hamburg off limits to protesters during the July 7-8 summit.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video address Sunday that she wants discussion among leaders to include issues such as sustainable development, labor rights and environmental protection.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News Science News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Thousands protest in German…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News