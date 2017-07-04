The Latest: Vatican expresses ‘esteem, trust’ for hospital

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Latest on Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome, the subject of an AP investigation (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

The Vatican secretary of state is praising the “pope’s hospital” for children as a community that blends specialized treatment with the welcoming atmosphere of a family.

At a presentation of the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital’s annual report, Cardinal Pietro Parolin urged the hospital to “continue in the path taken of scientific excellence, rigor and transparency.”

Parolin said Bambino Gesu must in coming years find more space and new organizational models so it can continue providing care for its young patients.

He made no reference to an Associated Press report that found that under its previous 2008-2015 administration, the mission of “the pope’s hospital” had shifted to focus on profits over caring for young patients.

A Vatican commissioned report came to that conclusion in 2014 after a three-month investigation, though a subsequent three-day Vatican probe found the hospital was in many ways “best in class.”

Parolin said Pope Francis had asked him to convey to the hospital’s new management his “esteem, trust and continued closeness.”

___

6:55 p.m.

Italy’s health minister is lauding the Vatican’s children’s hospital as a leading pediatric research center where children are treated with “great love and great competence.”

Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin made no reference to an Associated Press report published Monday that found that under its previous 2008-15 administration, the mission of “the pope’s hospital” shifted its focus from caring for young patients to making a profit. A Vatican-commissioned report came to that conclusion after a three-month investigation, though a subsequent three-day Vatican probe found it was in many ways “best in class.”

During a presentation Tuesday of the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital’s annual report, Lorenzin said she was proud that such a hospital is found in Italy. She said: “I have met your little patients, some of whom come from around the world, who are treated with great love and great competence.”

___

2:45 p.m.

The Vatican’s children’s hospital is releasing its annual report after denouncing as a “hoax” an Associated Press investigation that found its mission shifted under its past administration to focus more on profits than on its small patients.

The president of the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital and senior medical officials were scheduled to present the report Tuesday in the presence of the Vatican secretary of state and Italy’s health minister.

The previous day, the AP revealed that staff complained to the Vatican in early 2014 that corners were being cut, safety protocols ignored and children put at risk in a push for profits, prompting two secret Vatican-commissioned investigations.

The hospital called the AP’s report a “hoax” that “contained false, dated and gravely defamatory accusations and conjectures. It threatened legal action.