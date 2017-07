PARIS (AP) — In the June 30 obituary for French political icon Simone Veil, The Associated Press reported that a Polish woman who helped run the Nazi camp at Auschwitz helped Veil when she was a prisoner there. The story should have made clear that the Polish woman was a prisoner herself and was one of the inmates made to work as functionaries there.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.