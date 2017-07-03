501

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Macron to give speech…

Macron to give speech at special French parliament session

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 5:17 am 07/03/2017 05:17am
Share
France's President Emmanuel Macron enters in his car after a military ceremony, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will lay out his political, security and diplomatic priorities at an extraordinary joint session of parliament at the chateau of Versailles.

Critics who fear Macron is trying to amass too much power are staging protests over Monday’s event. After his new centrist party dominated parliamentary elections and split the opposition, political rivals are comparing Macron to Napoleon, or the Roman king-of-the-gods Jupiter.

They are especially angry that he wants to strip worker protections through a decree-like procedure, allowing little parliamentary debate.

Macron is also breaking with tradition in convening the Versailles parliament session before his prime minister has won his first confidence vote in parliament. Monday’s event is similar to a state of the union speech, and meant to set the tone for his five-year presidency.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Macron to give speech…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News