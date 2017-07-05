Fire in downtown Johannesburg kills 7

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African authorities say seven people have died in a fire in downtown Johannesburg.
The city’s emergency services department said a crane was used to rescue more than 50 people from the roof of the building during the fire on Wednesday. It says five people were rushed to hospital.
South African media say some people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Authorities are investigating the cause.
