501

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Fire in downtown Johannesburg…

Fire in downtown Johannesburg kills 7

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 6:35 am 07/05/2017 06:35am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African authorities say seven people have died in a fire in downtown Johannesburg.

The city’s emergency services department said a crane was used to rescue more than 50 people from the roof of the building during the fire on Wednesday. It says five people were rushed to hospital.

South African media say some people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities are investigating the cause.

Topics:
Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Fire in downtown Johannesburg…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News