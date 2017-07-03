501

China’s Xi points to ‘negative factors’ affecting US ties

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 3:19 am 07/03/2017 03:19am
FILE - In this Saturday, July 1, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks after administering the oath for the Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong. The White House said Sunday that President Donald Trump has spoken with the leaders of China and Japan and reaffirmed their shared commitments to dealing with North Korea. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is pointing to “some negative factors” that have cropped up in U.S.-China relations since he and President Donald Trump first met less than three months ago.

Xi’s comments in a phone call Monday with Trump as reported by state media follow Beijing’s displeasure over U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan, U.S. sanctions against a Chinese bank over its dealings with North Korea and most recently, the sailing of a U.S. destroyer within the 12 nautical mile (22 kilometer) territorial seas limit of a Chinese-claimed island in the South China Sea.

In their call, Xi told Trump that China expected Washington to continue managing relations on the basis of the “one China” principle that rules out formal contacts with Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

World News