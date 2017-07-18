501.5
Bryce Dallas Howard says N. Zealand like ‘some other planet’

July 18, 2017
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Actress Bryce Dallas Howard says her enthusiasm for New Zealand hasn’t dimmed since she first visited at age 5 and was so stunned by the scenery she felt like she’d arrived on another planet.

Howard this week begins a campaign to promote the South Pacific nation as a tourist destination to Americans and Canadians.

Howard first visited New Zealand when her father Ron Howard was directing the 1988 movie “Willow.” She recalls arriving in Queenstown at night and in the morning looking out large windows to a spectacular vista.

Howard more recently spent a few months in the country while working on the fantasy-adventure “Pete’s Dragon.”

The tourism campaign is funded by the New Zealand government and features Howard in a series of travel videos.

