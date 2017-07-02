501

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Britain's Conservative govt under…

Britain’s Conservative govt under pressure to ease austerity

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 7:27 am 07/02/2017 07:27am
Share
France's President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, from left, arrive for a gathering of European leaders on the upcoming G-20 summit in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, pool)

LONDON (AP) — Key government ministers are pressuring Conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May to ease austerity and remove a pay cap for public sector employees.

The Observer newspaper said Sunday that Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is lobbying to lift the 1 percent cap on pay increases for National Health Service workers after a government report warned of staff shortages.

The Telegraph reports Education Secretary Justine Greening wants the government to abandon plans to cut per pupil spending, which would cost an additional 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

Meanwhile, Damian Green, May’s deputy, says the government may need to reconsider university tuition fees to appeal to younger voters.

The pressure comes after a disastrous election in June in which May lost her parliamentary majority amid calls to end seven years of austerity.

Topics:
Business & Finance Education News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Britain's Conservative govt under…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News