Australian consumer watchdog investigates air bag recall

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 10:37 pm 07/23/2017 10:37pm
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s consumer watchdog says it is urgently seeking information from the government regulator and car manufacturers after a magazine reported that recalled Takata air bags were being replaced by faulty air bags.

Australian consumer magazine Choice said on Monday it had discovered car makers were refitting faulty Takata air bags in recalled vehicles as a temporary solution after questioning 14 car manufacturers in Australia.

The Japanese-manufactured air bags have been linked to 18 deaths around the world by firing metal shards when deploying.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the consumer watchdog, said some of the 2.3 million recalled cars in Australia had been fitted with Takata air bags treated with a water-absorbing chemical designed to address the problem. But these may also degrade.

