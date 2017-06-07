US seeks extradition of ex-Guatemala vice president

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s foreign ministry says the United States has formally requested the extradition of former Guatemalan Vice President Roxana Baldetti on drug trafficking charges.

Baldetti was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in February. The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala said then that the U.S. would seek her extradition. Baldetti has denied the charges.

The foreign ministry said late Wednesday that the extradition request would be forwarded to the court handling Baldetti’s case.

According to the indictment, Baldetti and others conspired to import cocaine to the U.S. between 2010 and 2015.

Baldetti resigned in 2015 and was charged with corruption in Guatemala in 2016 for an alleged customs graft scheme and receiving millions of dollars in kickbacks. She has remained in custody.