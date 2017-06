By The Associated Press

MESETAS, Colombia (AP) — The United Nations says it has concluded the disarmament process for individual arms as part of a peace deal between Colombia’s leftist rebels and the government.

At a ceremony in eastern Colombia on Tuesday U.N. observers closed the final container holding some of the 7,132 assault weapons collected at rebel camps nationwide in recent weeks.

President Juan Manuel Santos and top leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia were present for the act.