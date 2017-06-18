502

World News

UK to double length of next Parliament to deal with Brexit

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 4:58 am 06/18/2017 04:58am
Police detain a man outside the House of Commons, London, Friday June 16, 2017. Scotland Yard said the man - aged in his 30s - was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife. there were no injuries. Friday's incident comes just months after a man barreled his car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge and then charged into a Parliament courtyard, stabbing a police officer to death. In this case, security of the perimeter did not appear to be breached. (Harriet Line/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The British government plans to have the next Parliament hold a two-year session to deal with the expected onslaught of Brexit-related legislation.

Parliament normally sits for one year, but officials said late Saturday night more time will be needed.

House of Common leader Andrea Leadsom said Parliament will need “the maximum amount of time to scrutinize these bills” by holding a two-year session.

The legislation is expected to include the Great Repeal Bill to convert existing European Union law into United Kingdom statutes.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been struggling to put together a working government since the Conservative Party lost its majority in the June 8 election. She is seeking an arrangement with the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland.

Formal Brexit talks with the European Union begin Monday.

World News