UK parents say life support to end for terminally ill son

LONDON (AP) — The parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard say he will be taken off of life support at a London children’s hospital.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates said Great Ormond Street Hospital will switch off his life support Friday.

The 10-month-old’s parents’ lost a bid to take him to the U.S. for trial therapy Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights sided with earlier rulings that continued treatment would cause “significant harm” and that life support should end.

Specialists have said the proposed therapy wouldn’t help Charlie.

The appeal was the last legal option in the couple’s four-month battle.

After the final ruling, the hospital said there would be “no rush” to make any changes in Charlie’s medical care. Yet his parents said their request to keep him on life support long enough for all friends and family to say goodbye has been denied.

They also said the hospital wouldn’t allow Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and brain damage and can’t move his arms or legs or breathe unaided, to be brought home to die.

His parents have released a video saying “we’re not allowed to choose if our son lives and we’re not allowed to choose when or where Charlie dies.”

The hospital said specifics about Charlie’s care couldn’t be discussed.

Charlie’s case has gained attention online, and raising nearly 1.4 million pounds ($1.8 million) on GoFundMe to send him to the U.S.

Yates has said previously that the funds will be used to support other children with similar genetic disorders should they lose their case.