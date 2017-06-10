800

Tijuana priest recovering from screwdriver attack

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 2:30 pm 06/10/2017 02:30pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tijuana’s archbishop says attackers broke into home of a parish priest and stabbed him in the head. But he says the Rev. Antonio Zambrano is recovering.

Archbishop Francisco Moreno Barron said Friday one suspect had stolen items from the parish the day before the attack and was involved in earlier incidents that had been reported to police.

He said three men broke into the parish home Thursday night and attacked Zambrano, first with a knife and then with a screwdriver that was plunged into the side of the priest’s head. He says that luckily it did not reach Zambrano’s brain.

Moreno Barron says he hopes it will draw attention to rising crime in the border city.

Last month, a man attacked a priest with a knife inside Mexico City’s cathedral.

