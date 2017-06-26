502

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: UK Conservatives,…

The Latest: UK Conservatives, N Ireland party strike deal

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 6:24 am 06/26/2017 06:24am
Share
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster, center, and DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday June 26, 2017. The leader of a Northern Ireland-based party is in London to finalize an agreement with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative-led government. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on British politics (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A Northern Ireland-based party has struck a deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives to support the prime minister in a crucial vote on the government’s legislative package later this week.

May had urged the Democratic Unionist Party to try to shore up her government after a disastrous election in which she lost her majority in the House of Commons.

With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority if all her lawmakers support her.

___

10:10 a.m.

The leader of a Northern Ireland-based party is in London to finalize an agreement with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative-led government to support it in a crucial vote on the government’s legislative package later this week.

May has been in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to try to shore up her government after a disastrous election in which she lost her majority in the House of Commons. With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said Monday that the terms of a deal will be “totally transparent.”

Foster told Sky News that “we will be able to finalize the agreement between ourselves and the Conservative Party. As the prime minister herself has said, the deal will be public.”

Topics:
2016 Congressional Election News 2016 Election News Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: UK Conservatives,…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News